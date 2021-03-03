Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.28 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

