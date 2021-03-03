Blair William & Co. IL Invests $1.31 Million in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allakos by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allakos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allakos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Allakos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other Allakos news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.