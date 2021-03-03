Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 28,160 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

