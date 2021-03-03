Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,395 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

