Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,395 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Snap by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

