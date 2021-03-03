Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,075 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after buying an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rayonier by 196.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 176,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Securities Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 14.6% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

