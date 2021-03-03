Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,328 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

