BLAST Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. BLAST has a market cap of $24,304.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006503 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006294 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,627,747 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

