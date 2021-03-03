BLOC.MONEY Reaches Market Cap of $26,644.27 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 23% against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market capitalization of $26,644.27 and $11.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00782738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

BLOC.MONEY Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

