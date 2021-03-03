Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Tops $0.13

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $4.74 million and $6,390.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00781241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00034126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

