Blockpass (PASS) Tops One Day Volume of $1,319.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $1,319.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $388.16 or 0.00783682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00033820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

