Blockzero Labs (XIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $320,113.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $320,113.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00776902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00033523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,008,737 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

