Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Down 76.1% in February

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 732,300 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 285,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $94,361.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,138.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,520 shares of company stock valued at $220,399. 63.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

