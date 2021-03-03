Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Down 7.3%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 525,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 921,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $110.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $137,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,205.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blue Apron by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.