BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.18

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.18 and traded as high as $42.50. BlueLinx shares last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 139,447 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BXC. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

