Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.