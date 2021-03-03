B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $546.87

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.87 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 556.79 ($7.27). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 548 ($7.16), with a volume of 1,826,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 546.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 506.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

