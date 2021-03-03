BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.35

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BCPT traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70.10 ($0.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.67. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.50 ($1.29). The company has a market cap of £560.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

