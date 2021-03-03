BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Up 152.4% in February

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a growth of 152.4% from the January 28th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.