BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BOK Financial traded as high as $91.13 and last traded at $91.13, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

