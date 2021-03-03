Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BDNNY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

