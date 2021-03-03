Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

BOLT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 193,900 shares.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Insiders have acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 in the last ninety days.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

