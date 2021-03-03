Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,900 shares.

In other news, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

