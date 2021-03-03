Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. 193,900 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.
Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.