Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.17. 193,900 shares of the company were exchanged.

In other news, Director Edgar Engleman purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

