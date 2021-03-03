BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, BOLT has traded 19% lower against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $280,331.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00777845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.