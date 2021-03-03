Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. 3,376,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

