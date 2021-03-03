Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 6.2%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 345,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 299,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $718.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

