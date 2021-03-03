Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $30,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,403.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 107,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,847,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 702.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,170.57.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,282.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,149.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,971.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

