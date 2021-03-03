Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,710.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,170.57.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $31.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,313.72. 6,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,149.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,971.07. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.