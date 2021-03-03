BoringDAO (BOR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.41 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One BoringDAO token can currently be bought for $589.04 or 0.01155505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $47.69 million and $9.41 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.21 or 0.00479057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00072563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00077935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00082499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.70 or 0.00483945 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,954 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

