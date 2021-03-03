Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Update

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 161.1% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,016,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRNE stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Borneo Resource Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

