BOScoin (BOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. BOScoin has a total market cap of $900,201.97 and $19.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000075 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.