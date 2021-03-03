Boston Partners Acquires 181,862 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,862 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.79% of Essex Property Trust worth $122,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $261.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $303.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

