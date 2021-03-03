Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 5.34% of Yelp worth $129,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $30,378,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 898.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 297,765 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -218.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

