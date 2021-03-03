Boston Partners Buys 5,457,713 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 814.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Halliburton worth $115,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 110,817 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

NYSE HAL opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

