Boston Partners Cuts Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.22% of NCR worth $58,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

