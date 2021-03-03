Boston Partners Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 544,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $135,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $243.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $252.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

