Boston Partners Cuts Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.14% of SYNNEX worth $89,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $95.04.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

