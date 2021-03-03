Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.51% of Insight Enterprises worth $67,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.