Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,848,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.43% of Otis Worldwide worth $124,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE OTIS opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

