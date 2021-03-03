Boston Partners Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,184 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.28% of Electronic Arts worth $116,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

