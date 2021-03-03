Boston Partners Grows Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.68% of Loews worth $84,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Loews by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 17.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on L shares. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Insiders have sold 9,234 shares of company stock worth $429,828 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.