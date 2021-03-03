Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 378.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,769 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of NetEase worth $59,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in NetEase by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.