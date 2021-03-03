Boston Partners Has $126.76 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,482,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,279 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 3.66% of International Game Technology worth $126,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.