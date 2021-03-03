Boston Partners Has $127.35 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,276 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,850,592 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.46% of Southwest Airlines worth $127,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.24.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

