Boston Partners Has $132.02 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.68% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $132,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

AIMC opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

