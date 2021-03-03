Boston Partners Has $76.48 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $76,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. FMR LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,945 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

