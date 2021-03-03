Boston Partners Has $84.70 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.01% of Lamar Advertising worth $84,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

