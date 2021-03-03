Boston Partners Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $75,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 373,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 57,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,838 shares of company stock worth $2,350,812 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.