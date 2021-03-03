Boston Partners Increases Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.32% of Hexcel worth $134,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hexcel by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $204,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

NYSE HXL opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

